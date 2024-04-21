Isla Fisher supported by Nicole Kidman during divorce

[Source: 1News]

Isla Fisher is “leaning on” Nicole Kidman amid her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Borat star, 52, and Wedding Crashers actress, 48 – who have children Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and Montgomery, nine, together – confirmed earlier this month that they had filed for divorce last year after more than two decades together, and her close pal Nicole, 56, has been offering her support, having gone through a painful divorce from Tom Cruise, 61, in 2001, after 12 years of marriage, due to “irreconcilable differences”.

A source told heat magazine: “Isla is desperate for things to be as amicable as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

It has since been claimed that Isla and Sacha were divided over their acting and family commitments.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair had allegedly “furiously argued” about “conflicting filming schedules” as well as responsibilities to the their brood.

The stars shared a statement on social media to announce the news of their split and an image of the pair in tennis whites featured in the photo uploaded to go with the announcement.

They said: “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

Sacha has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by ‘Grimsby’ co-star Rebel Wilson in her new memoir ‘Rebel Rising’ but an insider insists that that the split has “nothing to do” with the allegations.