How musical by TikTok stars became so controversial

[Source: BBC]

A musical based on the Netflix hit Bridgerton was cancelled earlier this week, after the streaming giant threatened legal action over copyright.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, which started life as a series of viral TikTok videos, played to a sold-out audience in the US in July.

Barlow and Bear, the creators of the musical, had hoped to bring the show to London’s Royal Albert Hall next month.

Article continues after advertisement

But it has been halted following a lawsuit from Netflix.