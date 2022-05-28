How Danny Boyle brought the Sex Pistols to life

BBC

When Trainspotting director Danny Boyle set out to make a mini-series about punk icons the Sex Pistols, he had one condition: The actors had to play the songs for real.

There’d be no lip-syncing and no miming. Every riff and every syllable would be captured live on stage, in front of an audience, chaotic and unvarnished. Just like the originals.

But turning a cast of predominantly unknown and first-time actors into a proper band doesn’t happen overnight. Boyle demanded, and received, a three-month rehearsal period – an almost unheard of length of time for a TV show.

Music rehearsals were overseen by Karl Hyde and Rick Smith of the dance band Underworld. But even though punk was defined by its untutored, anyone-can-play aesthetic, the young cast weren’t cut any slack.

The pain paid off.