Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie to cohost 2025 Macy’s Parade

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Thanksgiving marked a new day for former Today cohost Hoda Kotb, as the talk show icon reunited with former colleague Savannah Guthrie to cohost the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kotb exited her 17-year post next to Guthrie on Today earlier this year, but was thrilled to be back with her former TV partner to kick off the 99th edition of the parade following a performance from Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, with the stars walking out to anchor the NBC broadcast while holding each other’s arms.

Guthrie called Thanksgiving “the most magical morning in New York” before acknowledging Kotb’s return to air.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today, we’re having our own family reunion,” Guthrie said, turning to look toward Kotb. “Hoda, it is so good to have you back where you belong.”

Kotb smiled as she told her cohost, “Girl, I’m so happy to be standing right next to you, it’s one of my favorite days of the year.”

Shortly after, the show cut to a shot of Today staple Al Roker, who also joined Guthrie and Kotb in presenting the telecast of the annual parade.

Kotb’s reunion with Guthrie comes days after she surprised Today personality Jenna Bush Hager during the latter’s live birthday show.

“I cannot believe you’re here,” Hager exclaimed as Kotb came out to greet her friend while holding a plate of chips and queso. “I cannot believe you came.”

Kotb left Today following an emotional final episode in January, and later elaborated on the reason why she stepped back from the program.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kotb said that her daughter Hope needed “constant care” and that she’s “monitoring her 24/7” amid living with type 1 diabetes, and that played a large role in her decision to walk away from Today.

Get your daily dose of entertainment news, celebrity updates, and what to watch with our EW Dispatch newsletter.

“She was getting shots — four or five a day — every day for a year,” Kotb said in the story, which was published in May. “Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there’s a lot to it. Some kids can have sweets and she can’t. If she’s up in the night, we have to take care of her at night.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.