HGTV viewers question holiday movie lineup after show cancellations

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Some HGTV viewers are a bunch of angry elves over the network’s decision to air holiday movies, as well as other films that seemingly have little to do with renovation or design.

Earlier this month, Elf, the 2003 holiday classic starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, played twice on the network, per TV Insider. Shortly after, fans started a thread on HGTV’s subreddit begging the question, “Why is Elf on HGTV?!?”

“This is the second week in a row that some lame azz old movie is on HGTV. Where are the design shows?!? If this is the new direction of HGTV, I’m out,” the original post read.

“It’s like it’s a glitch or something,” someone else responded. “Makes zero sense. The movie last week, & Elf this week, traditionally will play almost non-stop on other channels for the next 6 weeks or so. NO reason I can think of for xmas movies on HGTV. Weird.”

Another person added, “Huh? That just doesn’t make sense. How is Home and Garden TV related to a silly Christmas movie about a giant elf? Huh?”

Some viewers said they switched to HGTV On-Demand programming, and others claimed they had canceled their Discovery+ subscription or planned to do so because of the perceived change in direction.

But still others found some humor in the situation, with one person suggesting the movie programming was better than constant reruns of House Hunters.

“Elf is a wonderful decorator! That’s why!” someone else joked, referring to scenes in the film in which Ferrell’s character, Buddy the Elf, redecorates a department store and his father’s apartment to resemble the North Pole.

“He did some pretty awesome decorating in the department store and at home! He also repurposed a book shelf into a rocking horse,” someone else agreed.

When reached for comment, HGTV said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, “HGTV is always looking for ways to diversify its lineup, and we’ve found our fans love to find iconic movies on the schedule.”

Indeed, the network appears to have no plans to change things anytime soon. Two viewings of A Christmas Story are planned for overnight Thursday, with two airings of Candy Cane Lane scheduled for the following Thursday. And, per TV Insider, the move to add some films to the network lineup is nothing new. Earlier this year, HGTV also aired The Intern and Father of the Bride.

However, as several viewers pointed out, the move does come after HGTV canceled numerous popular shows over the summer, including Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, The Flipping El Moussas, and more.

“We don’t tune into HGTV to watch Elf,” a user noted. “Sounds like HGTV management needs to bring back some of the cancelled programs that actually highlighted home building, remodeling, landscaping and interior design. MAYBE?”

“I thought I had landed on the wrong channel when I was scrolling the guide and saw Elf,” someone else said. “So they cancel 2 of my favorite shows, Married To Real Estate and Bargain Block, and are showing Elf?? I love the Elf, but I don’t want to see it on my HGTV. I want my design renovation shows, dammit. At this point, I’d take some reruns of Income Property, Debbie Travis’ Facelift or Spice Up My Kitchen.”

