HBO's The Last of Us Releases Intense Full-Length Trailer

[Source: CBR]

HBO Max’s The Last of Us gets its first full-length trailer.

HBO Max releases the first full-length trailer for its series adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams. The trailer also introduces several new characters, including Lamar Johnson as Henry, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Anna Torv as Tess, Nick Offerman as Bill, Nico Parker as Sarah, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Storm Reid as Riley. The series premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 15, 2023.

While this is the first full-length trailer for the upcoming series, the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us was released in July. Originally announced in 2014, HBO Max’s The Last of Us entered production in July of 2021. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes and adapts the storyline from the original Last of Us game, based on a screenplay written by Naughty Dog game developer and series co-creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin.

Article continues after advertisement

Druckmann currently serves as Naughty Dog co-president and co-head writer/executive producer, as well as a director for the 10-episode first season. Druckmann wrapped filming for the series in November 2021.

Released by Naughty Dog in 2013, The Last of Us video game follows a smuggler named Joel who is tasked with leading Ellie, a 14-year-old girl immune to the Cordyceps virus that has ravaged humanity for nearly twenty years, across the post-apocalyptic United States. Seven years later, a sequel titled The Last of Us Part II was released in 2020. HBO Max has adapted the first game in the franchise, which will star Pascal as Joel Miller and Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie Williams, who has referred to the role as “the biggest thing” of her career so far.

Filming on the pilot episode wrapped in October 2021, according to the episode director Kantemir Balagov.

The Last of Us was originally planned as a movie adaptation, though that quickly fell apart due to creative differences between Druckmann and Sony, who wanted to make the film on a larger scale.

“Our approach for The Last of Us was ‘Let’s make it as an indie film. Let’s approach it as an indie film team, the way it’s shot [and in terms of] how small and intimate it feels,” Druckman explained in a previous interview. “And with the show, we get to lean into that even more because we don’t have to have as many action sequences as we do in the game.”

The series was filmed mostly in Calgary, Alberta. HBO’s The Last of Us is set to premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Jan. 15, 2023.