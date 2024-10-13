Halle Bailey breaks silence on Split from DDG

[Source: ENews]

Halle Bailey appeared to address her split from boyfriend of two years DDG—with whom she shares 9-month-old son Halo—posting to Instagram with the caption, “life is beautiful.”

Halle Bailey is channeling her mentor through her breakup.

Less than two weeks after DDG announced the couple had split after two years together, The Little Mermaid star seemingly addressed the breakup while sharing a glimpse of what she’s been up to.

Alongside photos featuring her workouts with their 9-month-old son Halo, a photo from pool time and one picture drinking what appears to be a glass of white wine in a recording studio, she captioned the Oct. 11 post, “life is beautiful,” adding a pink heart and smiling face with heart emojis.

The 24-year-old then shared the photos to her Instagram Story, where she added Destiny’s Child breakup anthem “Survivor”—led by her mentor Beyoncé—playing over the photos.

Halle included the section with the lyrics “I’m a survivor / I’m not gon’ give up / I’m not gon’ stop / I’m gon’ work harder / I’m a survivor / I’m gonna make it / I will survive / Keep on survivin’.”

Sister Chloe Bailey let her support be known for her younger sibling, writing in the Instagram comments, “i love you.”

While Halle had not addressed the split at the time, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) shared in an Instagram Story Oct. 3 that he and Halle had made the decision to end their relationship after two years.

“After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

The 26-year-old added that his love for his ex “remains deep and true” and that they are “still best friends and adore each other.”

“As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents,” he continued, “we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”

The Color Purple star and “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper went public with their romance in 2022, although they had first met in 2015.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them,” Halle told Essence in 2022.

“He was one of them.”

And although she admits she “forgot about him” as her career was taking off, the two reconnected again when DDG released his own music.

“I really gravitated toward this one song,” she recalled.

“Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”