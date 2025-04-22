Haley Joel Osment apologizes for ‘disgraceful language’ he used during arrest

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Haley Joel Osment has expressed regret regarding his behavior during a recent arrest.

Authorities confirmed to CNN that the former child actor was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California last week.

The “Sixth Sense” star is shown in bodycam footage published by several outlets calling an officer a “Nazi” and using an antisemitic slur.

“I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner,” Osment told People magazine in a statement shared Thursday. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place.”

“But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word,” he added.

“From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage – I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me,” he added. “I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”

More recently, Osment has continued to act in television and film projects like “Poker Face” and “Blink Twice.”

In January, Osment’s sister Emily, also an actor, announced on her verified Instagram that he as well as their parents lost their homes in the Eaton wildfire that destroyed much of the Altadena neighborhood north of central Los Angeles.

Osment, 37, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine, both misdemeanors, according to a statement from the Mono County District Attorney. He is due to be arraigned on July 7.

CNN has reached out to Osment’s representative for comment.

