Goldberg pretends to pass out at The View table

Celebrity pass-out artist Whoopi Goldberg has once again collapsed at The View table — and even dedicated her latest crash toward the Hot Topics surface to Entertainment Weekly.

During an apparently agonizing cohost discussion about a couple who allegedly got into an argument over jabs about each other’s bodies in bed, the 70-year-old made it clear that she’d had enough after her colleagues began using the word “shtooping” and “a jiggle” to describe, uh, playtime in the sack.

Before her big moment, Goldberg readied the audience at the start of the conversation, warning them that she might not make it through the segment.

“Stay with this,” she said. “Stay with this, and keep me awake.”

As the conversation trudged on, Goldberg remained mostly silent, until things went one step too far, leading her to invoke EW’s spirit as she performed one of her famous collapses.

“This is for Entertainment Weekly,” Goldberg said, as she lowered her head to the table to take a brief nap.

Wednesday’s collapse is, by far, not the first time Goldberg has feigned passing out in dire capacity while seated at the Hot Topics table.

In a stunning display of her EGOT-winning skills, Goldberg even once stood up from — and then collapsed — to the table during a June 2025 discussion about Sean Combs.

In other Goldberg-related mobility developments, the star once got up from the table to point out that a dead alien was, in fact, dead.

“It’s definitely dead,” she said, standing up to point toward the alleged alien body displayed on a medical table in a photo behind the cohosts.

Additionally, in March 2024, Goldberg sprung up from her seat to scold a disruptive audience member who was recording the telecast with his phone.

Watch Goldberg collapse in honor of EW in the video at the top of this post.

