Gavin and Stacey tops Christmas Day TV ratings

The Gavin and Stacey finale attracted an average of 12.3 million TV viewers – the largest Christmas Day audience in more than a decade, overnight data shows.

The new Wallace and Gromit film also attracted a large audience on BBC One, with more than 9 million viewers tuning in to watch the animated duo’s latest adventure.

Nearly 7 million people watched the King’s Christmas message on the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

All figures are based on “overnight” TV ratings – which do not include viewers who watch Christmas specials on catch-up services during the rest of the festive period.

The finale of Gavin and Stacey was the most watched show on Christmas Day since 2008.

An average of 14.3 million viewers tuned in to watch Wallace and Gromit in A Matter Of Loaf And Death that year.

This year’s new Gavin and Stacey episode followed on from an incredible cliffhanger which saw Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, get down on one knee in front of Smithy, played by James Corden, and ask him to marry her.

Millions of viewers had been left wondering if he said yes since the previous Christmas special in 2019.

The hit BBC sitcom attracted huge viewing numbers that year, with 11.6 million people watching the episode on Christmas Day.