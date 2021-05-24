Home

Freida Pinto, husband Cory Tran welcome baby boy Rumi Ray

The Indian Express
November 23, 2021 11:11 am

Actor Frieda Pinto and her husband, photographer Cory Tran, have become parents to a baby boy. Pinto shared the first picture of the newborn, they have named Rumi-Ray, on her Instagram account on the occasion of Tran’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life,” Pinto wrote alongside a photograph of Tran sleeping with the baby on his chest. She also shared a picture of herself snuggling the baby.

“To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy,” she added.

