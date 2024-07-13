‘Euphoria’ Season 3 set to begin filming

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Euphoria” is going back into production.

Fans of the HBO drama have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the series created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya.

The show will reportedly start filming in January.

CNN has reached out to HBO for comment. The network shares a parent company with CNN.

Producers revealed last year that new episodes wouldn’t be ready until 2025.

The show has elevated the careers of several of its stars, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid.

According to HBO, the Season 2 premiere of “Euphoria” was “the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms.”

Series regular Angus Cloud, who was beloved as sweet-natured drug dealer Fezco on the show, died last year at the age of 25.