Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey dies

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Valerie Mahaffey, Emmy-winning actress known for her role on Northern Exposure, has died at age 71 after a battle with cancer. Her passing was confirmed by publicist Jillian Roscoe, with husband Joseph Kell mourning her as “the love of my life.”

Mahaffey’s decades-long career spanned stage, television, and film, with appearances in Young Sheldon, Desperate Housewives, Sully, and French Exit. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of Eve in Northern Exposure and also appeared in Seinfeld, ER, and Big Sky.

Born abroad and raised in Texas, Mahaffey leaves behind her husband and daughter, Alice Richards.

