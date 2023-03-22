Ed Sheeran 'didn't want to live' after his friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne died

Ed Sheeran [Source: BBC]

Ed Sheeran says he “didn’t want to live any more” after the deaths of his friends SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and cricketer Shane Warne in 2022.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the star said he had dealt with depression “throughout my life” and felt the feelings resurface last year.

“You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it.”

He worried his thoughts were “selfish”, given that he is a parent to two girls.

“Especially as a father, I feel really embarrassed about it,” the 32-year-old said.

Sheeran credited his wife, Cherry Seaborn, with encouraging him to seek help.

“No one really talks about their feelings where I come from,” he said. “People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England.… I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting.

“Obviously, like, I’ve lived a very privileged life. So my friends would always look at me like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’

“The help isn’t a button that is pressed, where you’re automatically OK,” he continued. “It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed.”