D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! dies

Source: CNN News

D’Wayne Wiggins, singer and guitarist for the popular R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! has died after a battle with cancer, his family announced on the group’s verified social media Friday.

He was 64.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,”their statement read. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

Wiggins was one of the co-founders of the group, which included his half-brother, Raphael Saadiq, on bass and vocals and cousin, Timothy Christian Riley, on drums/keyboards. Tony! Toni! Toné! formed in their native Oakland, California, in 1986. They released their debut single, “One Night Stand,” the following year.

Their album “Who?” and their hit single “Little Walter” debuted in 1988.

They became some of the stars of the New Jack Swing music movement of the ’80s and ‘90s. Their hits, including “Feels Good,” “Whatever You Want,” “Anniversary,”“It Never Rains (in Southern California)” and “Just Me and You” are now classics.

The three singers eventually broke off to pursue solo projects, but managed to stay close in ways that have escaped many other groups like them.

“There’s nothing like being at home and being on stage together is like being at home in our living room,” Wiggins told CNN in 2023, when the group came back together to tour after 25 years. “Timing is everything.”

From left, Timothy Christian Riley and his cousins, brothers Raphael Saadiq (born Charles Wiggins) and D’wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! pose backstage at the Marcus Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 3, 1991.

He told CNN they learned from artists like Earth Wind and Fire to hone their craft with time.

“It’s about building a brand,” Wiggins said at the time. “Not many R&B or even in hip-hop artists understand that, but we do.”

His family reflected on his accomplishments in their statement.

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” they wrote. “He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

Wiggins’ family highlighted his efforts help to shape the early careers of artists such as Destiny’s Child, H.E.R, Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys.

“He created musical sanctuaries for established and emerging artists to cultivate their talents in studio and stage spaces where all night jam sessions were legendary,” his family said in a statement to CNN on Friday afternoon.

“Services are being planned so we can honor his life and his pioneering legacy,” they added. “We will share more details as they are available.”

The announcement of his death came days after a post which stated that Wiggins was “experiencing medical complications.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.