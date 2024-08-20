Disney names veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic president of ABC News

[Source: Reuters]

Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab has named veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic as president of ABC News, the television network said on Monday.

Karamehmedovic joined ABC News as a freelance video editor in 1998.

He was an executive producer of evening news program “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline”, ABC’s late-night flagship news program.

Disney’s ABC News is also home to the popular news talk show “Good Morning America”.