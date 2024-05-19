Diddy tape puts renewed focus on the women in his life

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, comes days after he paid tribute on social media to some of the women in his life, including the mothers of his seven children and his own mother, Janice Combs.

Interest in the footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, has stoked conversation about not only his past with Ventura, whom he dated from 2007 to 2018, but also some of his other former relationships.

Ventura documented their relationship in a lawsuit last year in which she alleged Combs raped and subjected her to years of repeated physical and other abuses over the course of their more than a decade together. Combs has denied Ventura’s allegations. The suit was settled a day after it was filed, but it has led to questions about his possible behavior in other relationships.

The fashion stylist credits Combs, in part, for her career.

In 2017, Hylton-Brim told Billboard magazine she began styling music artists when she was a 17-year-old high schooler and found herself in the “right place, right time.”

She’s been hailed as the most influential stylist in hip-hop in the 1990s, working with artists like Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige and others who were on Combs’ Bad Boy Records label.

Hylton gave birth to Combs’ first child, Justin, in December 1993. The two split soon after but appear to have amicably co-parented over the years.