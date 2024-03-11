Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for best actress in a supporting role

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won the first award of the night: the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.

Randolph won the honor for her role in the film “The Holdovers.”

“I pray to God that I get to do this more than once,” Randolph said in her teary acceptance speech. “I thank you for seeing me.”

In “The Holdovers,” Randolph delivers a heartbreaking performance as Mary Lamb, a boarding school cook in 1970 who is grieving her recently deceased son who was fighting in the Vietnam War.

Randolph costars with Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa in the acclaimed Alexander Payne-directed film about people “holding over” at their snowy New England school with nowhere else to go during the holidays.