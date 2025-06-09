Dale Bozzio fundraiser launched for medical surgery costs

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Dale Bozzio, the lead singer of ’80s new wave band Missing Persons, is in “constant pain” because of her breast implants, her son says. So he’s raising money for her to get them removed.

“Whether you are a close friend or a lifelong fan,” Troy McKenzie writes on a GoFundMe account. “I am humbly asking for your help on behalf of Dale Bozzio, my mom. She’s an amazing person, so kind and compassionate. We have the same birthday. I’ve always had a special connection with her. So it saddens me deeply to see what she’s going through.”

He explained that she suffers from “severe capsular contracture” and “needs surgery as soon as possible to remove her silicone breast implants.” The condition is causing “excessive scar tissue that hardens around the breast, pain, tightness, discomfort, and distorted or unnatural breast shape. It has left her in constant pain, and it is very difficult for her to perform, record, or earn a living. After removal, she will need reconstructive surgery and extensive recovery.”

Bozzio and her new wave band had hits with songs such as “Destination Unknown” and “Words” in the band’s MTV days; in fact, she was a staple of the then-new, then–music video channel. The band released albums throughout the 1980s and went on to reunite several times. Bozzio also recorded music as a solo artist and worked with Frank Zappa.

Her son said the goal of the fundraiser is $35,000 for the surgery and her recovery, which could take up to three months.

“It is not covered by insurance,” McKenzie said. “Every dollar donated goes directly to Dale’s medical treatments and healing so that we can get her well and back out there rocking for you. Your generous donation would provide much-needed financial relief and peace of mind, allowing Dale to focus solely on recovery. Please do what you can. If you are unable to donate, you can still be a huge help by simply sharing this story.”

He described his mother as a “singer, songwriter, rock star, fashion icon” and, to him, “my dear mother.”

As of late Thursday, the page displayed donations of more than $21,000.

