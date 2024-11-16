Conan O’Brien set to host the 97th Academy Awards

[Source: CNN News]

It will mark the Emmy-winning television host and comedian’s first time at the helm of the Oscars.

Naturally, O’Brien joked about it in his statement.

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said, “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television.”

Article continues after advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024. He said in August he had turned down a request to host the broadcast for a fifth time.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on ABC.