Coco Jones is fearless on debut album ‘Why Not More?’

[Source: AP]

What music would you create if there weren’t any outside influences or self-imposed creative restraints? That’s what singer-actor Coco Jones contemplated.

“What would I do if I didn’t have any fear of comparing myself to ‘ICU’ and my EP? Or if I thought there was some formula that people wanted from me?” Jones wondered. “That was kind of the mood: just be fearless.”

The R&B star attempted to answer herself on her debut album — “Why Not More?,” — releasing Friday. It follows her 2022 breakout EP “What I Didn’t Tell You.”

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m just proud of every version of myself that I’ve been, and who I’ll become after this album,” said Jones, who took home her first Grammy earlier this year with “ICU” winning best R&B performance. “And really proud of putting together a project that I feel confident in.”

The 14-track album from the “Bel-Air” actor traverses through a spectrum of R&B sonics and vibes, from introspective to seductive, Pop&B to Trap&B. Writing on every song, Jones secured production from StarGate, London on Da Track and Jasper Harris and features from Future and YG Marley.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.