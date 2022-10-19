Charlie Cox Refuses to Speculate on She-Hulk and Daredevil's Romantic Future

[Source: CBR.com]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Charlie Cox refused to speculate on how a possible romance between Daredevil and She-Hulk may develop in the future.

In an interview with Variety, Cox, who plays Daredevil/Matt Murdock, said he didn’t want to weigh in on where the vigilante’s relationship with She-Hulk/Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will go next in order to save fans from any spoilers his thoughts may bring. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s eighth episode showcased the incredible chemistry between the two lawyers in both a crime-fighting and romantic sense, with the two ultimately sleeping together after a night of hero work. Their relationship has become quite the popular discussion point online, with many fans wanting the pair to eventually become an official couple.

“I don’t like to speculate; I’ve learned over the years that when you get excited in an interview and you talk about things that could happen, the problem is that they then litter the internet,” Cox explained. “People talk about it, and then if it is a good idea, you end up ruining it for the fans.”