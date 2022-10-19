Entertainment

Charlie Cox Refuses to Speculate on She-Hulk and Daredevil's Romantic Future

CBR

October 19, 2022 12:00 pm

[Source: CBR.com]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Charlie Cox refused to speculate on how a possible romance between Daredevil and She-Hulk may develop in the future.

In an interview with Variety, Cox, who plays Daredevil/Matt Murdock, said he didn’t want to weigh in on where the vigilante’s relationship with She-Hulk/Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will go next in order to save fans from any spoilers his thoughts may bring. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s eighth episode showcased the incredible chemistry between the two lawyers in both a crime-fighting and romantic sense, with the two ultimately sleeping together after a night of hero work. Their relationship has become quite the popular discussion point online, with many fans wanting the pair to eventually become an official couple.

“I don’t like to speculate; I’ve learned over the years that when you get excited in an interview and you talk about things that could happen, the problem is that they then litter the internet,” Cox explained. “People talk about it, and then if it is a good idea, you end up ruining it for the fans.”

Article continues after advertisement

MoH takes allegations seriously

Universities need qualified educators: Dr Kishore

Man dies following freak accident

Man charged for alleged chicken theft

Seasonal workers urged to apply for postal voting

Kamikamica was lying about the past: FijiFirst

Complaints should be investigated independently: Sayed-Khaiyum

More child protection awareness required: Ali

Suva City prepares for the festive season

Consultation to protect Lau Seascape begins

SODELPA regains support base in Australia

Charlie Cox Refuses to Speculate on She-Hulk and Daredevil's Romantic Future

Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia

‘Creed III’ trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis

Trains canceled and schools affected as nationwide strikes hit France

‘Black Adam’ tries to launch Dwayne Johnson’s antihero into the DC Universe

Ukraine says threat to power grid ‘critical’ amid Russian attacks

Another Major Young Avenger May Debut in WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff

Fiji’s Dr Mitchell to be elected as ANOC President

Tonga survives committed PNG Kumuls outfit

Comedian James Corden apologises after Balthazar restaurant ban

Taylor Swift reveals a few things that keep her up at night

HBO Max Live-Action Zatanna Movie Scrapped

Biden opens applications for debt forgiveness

Germany fires cybersecurity chief 'over Russia ties'

Seruvakula thanks Fijians in NZ

Naruma to lead Silktails next season

Blackouts in 1,162 towns and villages after Russia strikes

Sri Lanka needs big win against Netherlands

Liverpool boss charged by FA

Sai Prema Foundation offers free cancer screening for women

High Court dismisses political parties’ application

Fiji Pearls remain winless

Bula Events apologizes to Davis for Facebook post

Former MP changed residential address details to Parliament

Balance rugby and education: Bai

No limitation on the number of observers: AG

Bodybuilders on a recruiting mission

Focus shifts to informing people about voting

Tabuai-Fidow ruled out for Samoa

Australia loan to assist roads and bridges

Expert to help in TVET review

Uni Fiji launch Drua Voyage project aimed at climate change

Beijing delays key economic figures as leaders meet

Labour reverses decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel capital

George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye after fentanyl claim

Visitor arrivals remain positive

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

11,662 Fijians went abroad for various reasons

BTS members to embark on mandatory military service

U.S. condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack

Wilson raring to go again for Fijiana

Marvel Studios Has Reportedly Found Its Mephisto

Former MP declared Omkar as his only residence

International exposure a priority for Pearls coach

Fireworks prices rockets up

New platform to check polling venues

Raka back in France squad

Public urged to stop pulling plants in Labasa town

Methodist Church to diversify assets

Namibia eyes Super 12 spot

Bhediya is the third Varun Dhawan film that will release in 3D

Moscow still has not notified U.S. about expected nuclear drills, U.S. official says

Low representation of Fijian women in management roles

Benzema is world’s best football player

Fiji Australia relations continue to strengthen

The Crown: Netflix defends show after Sir John Major criticism

PM thanks Japan for continued support

PM congratulates Chinese President

UK Prime Minister Truss says 'sorry' for mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around'

Overseas voter registration ends

Man arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

Temporary suspension of passport enrollment

Nigeria flood death toll tops 600 as thousands evacuated

George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim

Creed III Debuts First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors's Ripped Fighters

New UK finance minister rips up Truss’ economic plan in stunning policy reversal

Volavola out of northern tour

We must do everything right: Seruvakula

Scotland shock West Indies

Anyone can report to FICAC: Saneem

Fijian Holdings records $14.9 million profit

Russian tower block in flames as aircraft crashes

Ministry monitors fireworks for compliance

Work on Labasa and Nausori Airports in 2023

PHAMA Plus working with stakeholders

WIB receives high-caliber nominees

Senior officers take part in training

FMF records seven percent increase in profit

Pearls record second loss

Kyiv attacked by kamikaze drones say officials

Murimurivalu back for Flying Fijians

Seven front court over Kalekana incident

iTaukei Affairs eight-year plan launched

Nothing is impossible for Fiji: FIFA Secretary

Rusivakula out for Pearls

Moody’s outlook for Fiji welcomed

Rabuka advises proposed candidates

Zimbabwe excited for first T20 match

Bati’s post-game prayer had Mitchell in tears

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly trying to delay the release of their Netflix series

Election familiarization programme for interested observers

Two Rohingya camp leaders killed in Bangladesh

Women still silent about harassment at workplaces

PA announces 11 more proposed candidates

Gunmen kill 12 people in Mexico bar

Parts of Sigatoka to face water disruptions

Minister emphasizes on women participation

WIB notes increase in Employer of Choice applications

'Overwhelming' disaster leaves more than 600 people dead

Pound moves higher in Asia trade after U-turns

Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says he is not concerned about dollar strength

Marvel Made Werewolf By Night’s Man-Thing Introduction Optional

Former MP denies lying in court

Wong and Turuva impress Kativerata

SODELPA focuses on policy talks: Gavoka

Robin Boyd appointed Deputy SoE

Land lease in demand for agriculture and housing

Several inconsistencies affect AMA

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

PIF objects Japan’s proposal to dispose nuclear treated water

Pacific Recycling works on sustainable projects

Prashanth Neel unveils first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vardharaja Mannaar

Pakistan summons US ambassador after Biden calls country ‘dangerous’ for having nuclear weapons

The moment a two-year-old dies from hunger

Harrison Ford joins MCU as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

‘Big Shot’ new season finds the ball back in John Stamos’ court

4 teens in Long Island wounded in drive-by shooting outside house party

Have open conversation with children: Police

Fijiana moves up in ranking

Tough task ahead for West Indies

Australia pursues deeper defence cooperation

New Zealand stamp winning start

TikTok influencer begs followers for donations

President Erdogan criticised over 'destiny' comments

Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode

Xi Jinping doubles down on zero-Covid as meeting opens

Expired crafted license a challenge for Council

Perfect birthday gift for Rasolea’s mom

Fewer opportunities cause urban drift

Fiji Pearls beaten by Tonga

UN condemns 'deeply distressing' discovery of 92 naked migrants at Greece-Turkey border

Overcrowding at a manageable level

Famous blogger, Sam Chui shares his Fiji trip

Walesi’s DSO project underway in the North

More farmers register in the Ministry’s national database

15-year-old pursues passion in small business

Liverpool ends Manchester City's unbeaten run

Fiji FA to build new international stadium in Nadi

Historical win for Fijiana, keeps RWC quarterfinal hopes alive

Truss plan a 'mistake' amid worldwide inflation

Landowners urged to utilize TLTB online platform

More funding from FIFA to Fiji FA confirmed

Walesi Festival to celebrate Fiji’s technological achievements

Akbar meets Australian Government Senator

Nawaqanitawase makes Wallabies squad

Increase in market vendors at ROC Market

Bodybuilders gear up for national trials

Must-win match for Fijiana against South Africa

Seven charged in relation to Kalekana incident

Taxi driver in custody for giving false information

Switzerland is a critical partner: Ambassador Daunivalu

Telecom Fiji donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

At least 11 dead after attack on Russian army recruits training to fight in Ukraine

George Clooney chose ‘Ticket to Paradise’ for the ‘breather’ we all need right now

Vehicles dragged into the sea as flash floods hit Crete

Kanye West canceled? Here’s why it probably won’t happen

Kangaroos thrash Bati

Minister recommissions capital projects

Nasinu wins national netball championship title

Hundreds killed in Nigeria floods, more than 1.4 million displaced

Debra Mauritz crowned Queen of Friendly north festival

Gun shots and sirens heard at notorious detention centre

Fiji to host World Hindi conference

Chatori Chaat opens at MHCC food court

Girl reunite with family

Serevi ready to lead Fijiana

500 kids turn up for tag festival

Wallaroos survive Scottish scare at RWC

Driver arrested for alleged hit-and-run

Fijians welcome reduction in flour prices

Float procession draws huge crowd

Fiji’s first Health Promotion Settlement initiative launched

UBPF highlights certain challenges

Elite training program for Fiji Volleyball

Point to prove for Koroisau

Indiana teacher with 'kill list' charged with intimidation

Bossman stays with Drua

Eviction notice in line with court order

Festive season surveillance launched

UBPF conducts white cane awareness

Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

Toddler latest drowning victim

Two new locations for GP services

Graham Norton says ‘cancel culture’ is really just accountability

Fury over police sex assault video

Two brothers guilty of killing Maltese journalist

Convincing the world ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a rousing success