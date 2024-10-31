California proposes increasing annual film tax credit to $750 mln

[Source: Reuters]

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed increasing the money available for film and television production incentives in California to $750 million annually from $330 million, his office said.

Newsom’s office said the tax credit expansion was to lure some lost filmmaking production back into Hollywood’s home state, which has recently been affected by limited tax credit funding and increased competition.

California lost an estimated $1.6 billion in production spending due to limited tax credit funding between 2020 and 2024, Colleen Bell, the Director of the California Film Commission, said.

“California needs to keep pace with competing states and nations in providing aggressive tax incentives,” Bell added.