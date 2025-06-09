Britney Spears shares update on healing after Instagram return

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Britney Spears continues to share her healing journey with fans.

In an emotional new post shared on Saturday after reactivating her Instagram account amid a public dispute with ex Kevin Federline, Spears wrote in a now-edited caption, “Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times.”

In the caption of a video of the pop star dancing at home to Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” Spears continued, “Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain… Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone.”

Concluding the caption and referencing the title of her bestselling 2023 memoir, Spears wrote, “Yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination.” Finally, Spears joked, just days after the Thanksgiving holiday, “PS I can’t even look at food after this Thanksgiving… I cheated I was so bad… but it felt so damn good… forgive me father.”

The following day, Spears edited the caption to simply read, “I felt pretty in that bathing suit… psss gotta find those Mary Jane shoes.”

Britney Spears slams Kevin Federline for ‘constant gaslighting’: ‘I have had enough’

That same month Spears’ ex-husband and the father of her two children published a memoir titled You Thought You Knew. Federline’s book contained a number of shocking allegations concerning Spears’ mental health, parenting, and past decisions. Federline variously alleged, for example, that the “Stronger” singer once stood in their sons’ doorway with a knife and cheated on him with one of her female backup dancers.

Spears denied all of Federline’s claims, noting in a post to social media site X, “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting.”

Since editing the caption of the video dancing to Adele, Spears posted what appeared to be a screenshot of her cellphone’s lock screen.

