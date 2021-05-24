Home

Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|
Britney Spears is FINALLY working on new music for the first time in six years

Daily Mail
March 21, 2022 11:07 am

Britney Spears is reportedly working on new music after taking a six-year break, following the release of her last album Glory back in 2016.

While the 40-year-old pop star ‘isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything,’ a source told The Sun, her team is beginning to put ‘feelers out about the prospect of new music.’

‘Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved,’ an insider told the outlet.

Back in December, she teased new music after going ‘an indefinite work hiatus’ back in early 2019 after wrapping her Las Vegas residency.

While reflecting on the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in a the time, Spears said she learned she ‘needed to be’ her ‘own cheerleader.’

Speaking of her family, the mom-of-two continued: ‘God knows they weren’t… so I just read up on my self. This is what I found:⁣ ⁣Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide.’

The Lucky hitmaker cited Nielsen Music for reporting that she ‘sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs.’

She went on to remind her followers that she has ‘33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era.’

