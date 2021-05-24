Britney Spears is FINALLY working on new music for the first time in six years

Britney Spears is reportedly working on new music after taking a six-year break, following the release of her last album Glory back in 2016.

While the 40-year-old pop star ‘isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything,’ a source told The Sun, her team is beginning to put ‘feelers out about the prospect of new music.’

‘Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved,’ an insider told the outlet.

Back in December, she teased new music after going ‘an indefinite work hiatus’ back in early 2019 after wrapping her Las Vegas residency.

While reflecting on the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in a the time, Spears said she learned she ‘needed to be’ her ‘own cheerleader.’

Speaking of her family, the mom-of-two continued: ‘God knows they weren’t… so I just read up on my self. This is what I found:⁣ ⁣Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide.’

The Lucky hitmaker cited Nielsen Music for reporting that she ‘sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs.’

She went on to remind her followers that she has ‘33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era.’