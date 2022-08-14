Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander convicted over crashing wedding

[Source: BBC]

Britney Spears’ first husband has been convicted of trespassing and battery after turning up unannounced at the US singer’s wedding in June.

Jason Alexander, 40, accepted the charges. A judge sentenced him to 64 days – the time he has already served.

He was tackled by security after gate-crashing the wedding between Spears and her long-time partner, Sam Asghari.

Article continues after advertisement

Alexander was married to the pop star, a childhood friend, in 2004. But the union was annulled after 55 hours.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in California’s Ventura County on 9 June.

But preparations were disrupted by Alexander’s arrival. Shortly beforehand he had posted an Instagram Live story in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.