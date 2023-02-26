Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo back goes to old Hollywood

A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2023. ource: Reuters]

Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label offering plenty of dresses, suits and coats for women’s wardrobes next winter.

The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their autumn/winter 2023-2024 show with a black sheer dress accessorised with a furry collar and black gloves.

Then came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer, and sometimes embroidered, frocks in lace, tulle and chiffon. Cropped black jackets and trousers were worn with white shirts and black ties in the collection called “Sensual”.

Dolce & Gabbana also had shiny gold and silver designs, including draped dresses and belted macs. Gold collars stood out on black lace tops.

There was also a selection of all-red looks – outfits, tights and shoes – and white satin or chiffon dresses, trouser suits and coats.

Detailing included shiny black crystals and black feathers on collars.

At Ferragamo (SFER.MI), designer Maximilian Davis took fashionistas back to old Hollywood, taking inspiration from film stars who worked with the Italian brand for the collection called “Cinema”.

Models wore sleek tailored coats and jackets, shimmering short dresses, and trousers slit at the ankle.

Some outfits had batwing sleeves or draped detailing. Accessories included large bags and shoes with angular heels for women. Davis’ colour palette included blues, white, greys, red and yellow as well as patterned designs.

Milan Fashion Week wraps on Monday.