‘Black Adam’ tries to launch Dwayne Johnson’s antihero into the DC Universe

[Source: CNN]

“Black Adam” features a protagonist of almost unlimited power, which only makes its puny script more conspicuous. Dwayne Johnson is saddled by a very limited range of expression as the ancient mystical being featured in DC’s latest superhero epic, a film that isn’t nearly as cool as its poster, while highlighting the inherent challenge of building stories around antiheroes.

Originally a villain from the “Shazam” (that is, Captain Marvel) comics, the antihero formerly known as Teth-Adam receives his own origin story, one that involves gaining extraordinary powers in the mythical kingdom of Kahndaq, then lying dormant for roughly 5,000 years until he’s awakened. His liberation comes from a researcher hoping to free her people, Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), seeking a mythical crown that also contains untold power, and in theory, could offer relief to a nation under the thumb of a criminal enterprise known as Intergang.

Adrianna also has a teenage son (Bodhi Sabongui) who is annoyingly well-versed in superhero lore. As rather tepid comic relief, he cheerfully keeps trying to coax Adam into uttering catchphrases in much the way the young John Connor coached the Terminator more than 30 years ago, which is every bit as tiresome as that sounds.

Indeed, while it might have been possible to have fun with Adam’s unfamiliarity with modern conveniences, the film largely confines him to terse tough-guy sound bites, neutralizing Johnson’s screen superpower beyond his imposing physique – namely, his natural charm, putting to much better use in vehicles like the “Jumanji” revival.

What nearly saves the movie, but ultimately can’t, is its total embrace of comic-book-y conventions and virtual nonstop action over much of its two hours. There’s also a harder edge to the violence courtesy of Adam’s ruthlessness and repeated violation of the “Heroes don’t kill people” code, even if they’re, well, bad.