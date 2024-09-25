Bigg Boss 17 winner buys Mumbai apartment

[Source: Abp Live]

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has purchased a Rs 6.09 crore apartment in an under-construction project in Mumbai’s Wadala, as revealed by property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

According to the records, the apartment has three allocated parking spaces and 1,767.97 square feet of built-up area. Faruqui’s most recent acquisition is a part of Macrotech Developers Limited’s luxury residential real estate project Lodha Aura, which is more commonly known as Lodha. It offers its residents 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments in a forty-story building that is completely furnished with all the amenities. Local brokers claim that prices per square foot in and around Wadala vary from Rs 35,000 to Rs 60,000.

Reportedly, registration fees of Rs 30,000 and stamp duty of Rs 36.6 lakh were paid for the transaction, which was registered on September 16, 2024, according per the documentation.

Due to its proximity to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a commercial business hub, Wadala has been a prime real estate hotspot over the last five years.

The social and political themes that Munawar Faruqui addresses in his comedy acts have garnered him a great deal of attention. He was arrested in Indore in January 2021 on allegations of hurting religious sentiments. After a complaint from a right-wing member, Faruqui was taken into custody on charges that he insulted religious figures in his jokes. Before being given bail, Faruqui was in custody for a few weeks.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui gained fame as the winner of the Lock Upp reality show, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, in 2022. He later participated in Bigg Boss 17, a renowned reality series hosted by Salman Khan, and also took home the winner’s trophy.