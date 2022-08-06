Beyoncé's Renaissance debuts at number one

[Source: BBC]

Beyoncé has earned her fourth UK number one album with Renaissance, a heartfelt love letter to house and dance music.

The album outsold its nearest competition by three-to-one to reach the summit, said the Official Charts.

It follows the star’s previous chart-toppers, Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016). She also made number one as part of Destiny’s Child on the 2001 album, Survivor.

Renaissance was also the week’s biggest-seller on vinyl.

The album has also topped the charts in Australia, Ireland and France, and is predicted to have the biggest opening week of the year in the US.

In the singles chart, the album’s lead track Break My Soul reaches a new peak at number two – making it Beyoncé’s highest-charting solo song since 2008’s If I Were A Boy.

Two further songs from Renaissance debut inside the Top 20, with Cuff It at 14 and Alien Superstar landing at 16.

Chart rules stipulate that no more than three songs from the same artist can qualify for the Top 100 at the same time, otherwise the total would be higher.