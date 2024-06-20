Entertainment

Baldwin Reckless with Gun Before 'Rust' Shooting: Prosecutors

Reuters

June 20, 2024 11:20 am

[Source: Reuters]

New evidence shows that Alec Baldwin was reckless with a revolver before the weapon fired a live round that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, prosecutors alleged ahead of the actor’s July manslaughter trial.

The evidence, which includes images and video from crew and a set photographer, shows Baldwin pointed his gun at a crew member and fired a blank round, held his finger on the trigger when not supposed to and engaged in horseplay with the weapon, special state prosecutors said in a Monday filingl

Baldwin’s legal team said in a Monday motion, opens new tab to dismiss charges that prosecutors had built their case around the unproven hypothesis the gun was properly functioning and could not have gone off unless he pulled the trigger, an act the actor denies.

Baldwin’s legal team argue the gun was modified, allowing it to fire without a trigger pull, an issue that has become central to the 17-month-old case.

Hutchins died after “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez mistakenly loaded a live round into Baldwin’s reproduction Colt .45 revolver during filming in a movie-set church near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gutierrez in March was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison, the same term Baldwin will face if found guilty.

Baldwin, the star of “30 Rock,” said he was directed to point the gun toward the camera, he cocked it, and it “went off” on its own.

Among apparently new evidence that prosecutors intend to show at the July 9 trial is an image by set photographer Karen Kuehn taken minutes before a 911 call on the shooting.

In the photo, Baldwin appears to have his finger inside the trigger guard and his thumb on the hammer, prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson said in the filing.

