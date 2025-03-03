'Anora' filmmaker Sean Baker wins Oscar for Best Director

[Source: Reuters]

Filmmaker Sean Baker won the Academy Award for best director for “Anora,” a film about an exotic dancer and sex worker who has the chance of a Cinderella story when she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Baker had been favored to win the directing award, having collected top honors from the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America, and the directing award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.