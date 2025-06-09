Angry extraterrestrials and ping-pong champions

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Folks, we’ve made it. The end of the year is upon us.

As with every year, our theaters and smart TVs will be filled with a sometimes cheerful mix of heady award hopefuls, mind-numbing but merry comedies, big box office blowouts and some out-of-left-field curveballs.

A few seasonally appropriate titles are already out and making the rounds, like “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” from the Jonas Brothers on Disney+/Hulu and “A Merry Little Ex-Mas,” starring ’90s darlings Alicia Silverstone and Melissa Joan Hart on Netflix.

A new “Knives Out” mystery and rom-com/caper “Jingle Bell Heist” also hit the streamer this week.

A few buzzy theatrical releases round out the offerings this Thanksgiving weekend, including tear-jerker and award season contender “Hamnet” and family-friendly animal adventure “Zootopia 2.”

