Angelina Jolie describes Hollywood as ‘shallow’ and ‘not a healthy place’

Angelina Jolie [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Angelina Jolie says she wouldn’t be an actress if she was starting out in the entertainment industry today.

That was just one of the revelations the star shared in her recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

In an article, titled “Angelina Jolie Is Rebuilding Her Life,” she talked “healing” after her split from Brad Pitt to her plans for the future.

Article continues after advertisement

She also touched on her feelings about the town that helped make her a star.

The daughter of actor Jon Voight, Jolie told the publication, “Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important.”

But given the choice to break into the industry now, Jolie probably wouldn’t.

Part of the scrutiny has come about as a result of her filing from divorce seven years ago from Pitt with whom she shares six children.

During that time, Jolie has cut back on work and mostly been at home with her children.

She understands the interest in her life. At one point she and Pitt were a golden couple in the industry.

The humanitarian who is as comfortable in a refugee camp as she is on a movie set, said she plans to eventually move from Los Angeles and spend more time at her home in Cambodia.