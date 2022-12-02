Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From His Instagram

After Good Morning America’s Amy Robach was spotted getting cozy with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, her husband Andrew Shue appears to be taking action on Instagram.

Andrew Shue is making some changes to his Instagram.

One day after photos of his wife Amy Robach seemingly getting cozy with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced, the Melrose Place alum appeared to remove all pictures of his significant other from his social media account.

While followers may not see any photos of Andrew and Amy together, the actor kept a November 2020 post up, where he gave a shoutout to his wife.

“Missing my running partner @AJrobach, but feeling inspired by the incredibly helpful response from so many of you to the cause of @thePeopleorg,” he wrote online. “Just getting started—more to come.”

His most recent post was from May 2021 and was related to his work with The People, an organization that gathers and enables everyday Americans to find common ground. The post has since been flooded with comments from followers sending Andrew well wishes.

As for Amy, she seemingly deactivated her Instagram on Nov. 30 after she was spotted on a getaway in upstate New York with T.J.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors were seen sharing a laugh over beers at a Manhattan bar. They were also photographed loading a car trunk with bags in a wooded area.

Andrew and Amy have not publicly commented on the state of their marriage. T.J., who also seemingly deactivated his Instagram on Nov. 30, has also not spoken out about the photos.

Back in 2010, Amy said “I do” to Andrew in a wedding ceremony overlooking the Hudson River in New York. The journalist is mom to two daughters from a previous marriage and stepmom to Andrew’s three sons, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Meanwhile, T.J. is in an 11-year marriage with attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine. He is also a dad to two older children.

E! News reached out to reps for Amy, T.J. and Good Morning America for comment but has not heard back.