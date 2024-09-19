Ananya Panday clears up rumors on Bollywood stars paid for Ambani wedding

[Source: Hindustani Times]

Ananya Panday talked about dancing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai and shared how the couple looked so much in love.

Ananya Panday is earning praise for her work in Call Me Bae. She was among the host of Bollywood stars who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in July. The actor appeared on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey with Mashable India, where she opened up about the big fat Ambani wedding and revealed whether there was any truth to the speculation that Bollywood stars were paid to attend the Ambani wedding.

When asked if she had any takeaways from the wedding, Ananya said, “One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That’s something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection. Second, even the girls should have a barbecue! The third takeaway would be, they made everyone feel welcome. No matter how many functions there were, they greeted everyone with so much love and warmth. That’s such a great quality because it makes everything feel very personal.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. Celebrities from across the world attended the star-studded ceremony. Everyone from Rajinikanth and Anil Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra danced in Anant’s baraat. Ananya and many of Anant’s Bollywood buddies showed up in specially designed outfits that had “Anant’s brigade” written on them.