"American Fiction" wins Academy Award for best adapted screenplay

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“American Fiction” has won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.

Writer and director Cord Jefferson took the stage to accept the award.

“I just feel so much joy being here. I felt so much joy making this movie and I want other people to experience that,” he said while accepting his award.

He called for more filmmakers to be given opportunities to make movies because “the next Martin Scorsese is out there, the next Greta is out there.”

“They just want a shot and we can give them one,” he said.

“American Fiction” is a satire adapted from Percival Everett’s book “Erasure,” that follows a frustrated author whose joke book riffing on Black stereotypes suddenly finds success – and thrusts him into a world full of insanity and hypocrisy.