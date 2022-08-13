Ali and Olsen reps Fiji in Australian TV show

[Photo: Supplied]

Promoting Fiji and providing a Fijian experience on a plate is the focus of our very own Faraz Ali and Arrnott Olsen on the well-known Australian television show, My Kitchen Rule, which premiers tomorrow.

Ali, locally known by many as Fuzz Ali is a renowned designer in Fiji and his mate on the show Arrnott Olsen also has links to Fiji.

Ali says being part of the show allows him to promote Fiji beyond resorts and beautiful beaches.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to highlight that we have amazing food in Fiji which a lot of tourists and Australian visitors don’t get to experience because they very rarely leave their hotels.”

Ali says while they were pleased to represent the Fijian culture on the show, they hope younger Fijians will step up and carry our flag forward into various other ventures and promote our island country

“No man is an island and we are a culture of communities. Hold on to community and hold on tight. There’s no such thing as failure, there’s only experiences. Whatever you want to pursue just pursue it and don’t talk yourself out of it. Don’t wait for the perfect time or the perfect circumstance. Just do whatever it is you’re dreaming of doing.”

The duo were excited to represent Fiji on a global stage and showcase Fiji as more than a tourist destination.

Ali says they included the diversity in the Fijian culture as an ingredient to show the world more than the Fiji that meets the eye.