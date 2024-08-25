Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to release in January 2025: Report

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that the promo of Sky Force which was expected to be attached to Stree 2 has not been unveiled.

While the teaser launch of the film was postponed, we had also reported that the film’s release itself may be pushed further.

Now, the latest update on that front is that the multi-starrer action aerial entertainer starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and others has been pushed to the first half of next year in January.

It was said that Sky Force is set against the backdrop of the much-loved patriotic theme which prompted the makers to lock October 2, that is Gandhi Jayanti, as the date for the film’s release.

While it seems that it will not be possible, we hear that the makers are keen on releasing the film in January 2025 and that too around the 76th Republic Day, which falls on January 26. The news has been shared by journalist Rahul Raut on X, earlier known as Twitter.

However, there has been no official confirmation issued by the makers.

Meanwhile, in an earlier Bollywood Hungama report, a source from the exhibition sector had opened up about the decision of pushing the release of the film and had said, “The film has been pushed back and will not be hitting theaters on October 2. Akshay Kumar, considering his recent releases and their performance at the box office, is looking to reinvigorate himself before diving further into shooting Sky Force. The makers want some gap between two releases of Akshay Kumar.”

Also, if this turns out to be the case, then first weekend of October is free of any Bollywood releases, paving way to the much-hyped Hollywood entertainer Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie à Deux as a solo release. The film marks the return of the DC supervillain franchise starring Joaquin Phoenix as the leading man and Lady Gaga as the much-loved Harley Quinn.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, the film is a war drama directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film not only sees the actor reuniting with his Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur and Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan but also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.