Ajay Devgn-Tabu film struggles, crosses ₹6 crore in India

[Source: Hindustan Times]

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film had a slow start at the box office and has failed to pick up in the first three days. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹6.75 crore so far. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashed with Ulajh at the box office.

The report states that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collected ₹2.75 cr on its first Sunday since release. The film grossed ₹1.85 crore on its opening day, and went on to show a slight growth on day 2, collecting ₹ 2.15 crore. After three days, the film is yet to cross ₹6.75 crore.

As per the report, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had 13.42 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Overall, the occupancy in theatres in terms of morning shows was 6.12 percent. When it comes to afternoon shows, it was 15.21 percent, evening shows were 18.19 percent, and night shows saw an increase of 14.17 percent.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was earlier scheduled to release on July 5, but delayed it after the box office dominance of Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film spans a timeline of 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu’s characters in the film.