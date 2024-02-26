Aamir Khan reacts to use of Artificial Intelligence in films: “You cannot curb a new technology”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been promoting the latter’s directorial Laapataa Ladies, recently came together for a conversation about their film, the industry and more.

Aamir talked about the Artificial Intelligence and the use of technology in the films.

“We will continue to see new kinds of technology (around us). AI is taking the world by storm. As and when we move forward, we will know what will happen. I’m always behind in terms of technology.

My life revolves around stories,” the 58-year-old said at ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0.

“With technology, there’s no turning back, be it any profession or industry, you cannot curb a new technology. There’s no need to stop it either. You have to learn to evolve with it,” he added.

Kiran Rao echoed similar sentiments as she added, “I don’t know what all can actually happen through AI. ChatGPT can help school kids. We know that it can help in writing, editing.

There’s a debate whether it should be allowed in writing (or not). I don’t think you can stop AI, we all are using some form of technology to improve. It depends on how well we can use it.”

Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.