Aamir Khan hints at film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan expresses hope for a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, saying it’s something they’ve discussed.

In March 2024, Bollywood fans were treated to a rare moment when Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shared the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

The iconic trio not only engaged in a lively conversation but also performed together, sparking widespread anticipation about their on-screen collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

Addressing this speculation during the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aamir Khan provided some hope to fans.

During the In-Conversation segment, he revealed, “Around six months ago, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this. In fact, I was the person who brought this up.

I told Shah Rukh Khan and Salman that it will be really sad if the three of us didn’t do a film together.”

He further added, “Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement. They were like, ‘We must do a film together.’ So, hopefully, it will happen soon.

It will need the right kind of story. It will have to be the right script, and we are looking forward to it.”