50 Cent mercilessly trolled Diddy

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

There is no love lost between hip-hop moguls 50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

50 Cent has long trolled Diddy on social media, especially after CNN’s publication of surveillance video showing Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

Now the rapper turned actor and producer has taken it up a notch with his latest project, a Netflix docuseries about Combs.

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, is a producer on the four-part series “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” which drops Tuesday.

According to the director, Alexandria Stapleton, the project was inspired in part by Ventura. She testified against Combs in a federal sex trafficking trial this year, in which Combs was convicted on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Being a woman in the industry, and going through the #MeToo movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were … When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions,” Stapleton said.

“I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs.

As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture, as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way.”

Combs has previously denied all allegations of wrongdoing. That hasn’t stopped 50 Cent from trolling him on social media since the allegations went public.

But why the bad blood? Here’s a look back at how there came to be animosity between the two men.

