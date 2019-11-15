Yaqona farmers discuss concerns with FCLC

The Fiji Crop and Livestock Council recently met with the Fiji Yaqona Farmer’s Association to hear their concerns.

FCLC Chief Executive Jiu Daunivalu says the meeting was put in place to attain a better assessment and overview of the Yaqona Farmers’ Association, its members’ production, and performance over the last six years.

Daunivalu adds this approach will enable the yaqona farmers to be more organised and have access to the necessary inputs, services, and finances to meet market requirements.

The meeting also assisted farmers on ways to capitalize on the links between commodity producers to processors and markets.