Women play a vital role in the local market: Minister

Women have been commended for their leadership role in the local market vendor associations.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says these leaders have stood strong together with the municipal councils in ensuring our markets are safe spaces, to continue supporting local economic development in the face of COVID-19.

“They continued to advocate and play an important role in planning and decision making for their members. And our markets remained open for economic and food security purposes throughout these trying times.”

The Minister also highlighted that 28 women hold managerial and director positions at the 13 Municipal Councils.

There are 12 Market Vendors Associations of which nine are led by women.

A project named “Market for Change” has been implemented to bring together the government, market vendors and market vendor associations, civil society organizations and UN agencies to promote gender equality through the economic empowerment of women vendors.