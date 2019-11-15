We don’t reveal information say telcos

Mobile service providers have today reiterated that consumer information remains confidential and is never revealed to third parties.

This comes after SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya told The Fiji Sun newspaper most men in Fiji watch pornography on Sunday.

She told the newspaper that this data was provided to her by telecommunications companies.

Vodafone Fiji says it treats its customer confidentiality with utmost priority and does not condone any breach or leakage of consumer information.

Vodafone Fiji says it does not track its customer’s online activity nor does it provide any of its customer’s individual or aggregated data usage information to any third party.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Mike Greig, says the company treats customer information with the utmost confidentiality.

Telecom had yesterday also assured all Fijians that the online browsing activity of their customers is not being tracked and their data and privacy is safe.