Vuda Pork opens in Rakiraki

Vuda Pork has opened its fourth Pork Shop in Rakiraki.

Owner Simon Cole says this is to meet the demand from consumers around the country.

Cole says they will also soon sell their products at Cost-U-Less to cater for the Suva area.

Vuda Pork has a brand new butchery facility at the farm in Lautoka, a Pork shop in Centre-Point, and the Whistling Pig in Nausori.