Vodafone invested over $200m on their network

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 11, 2020 4:45 pm
Vodafone Fiji sees new growth opportunities with data products and services.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says they have invested over $200m on their network.

Prasad says this was done to ensure they upgrade the network to support data services.

“Our customers are quite data hungry. A lot of customers are using internet and data on their phones now and number of customers is increasing day by day. We just need to ensure that our networks are coping up with the demand in terms of growth of data in the country.”

With the changing lifestyle and the continuous growth in data usage, Vodafone is eager to pave the way for a much quicker and easier way of accessing data.

