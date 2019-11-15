Home

Vodafone experiences major surge in network traffic

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:30 pm
Vodafone Fiji has reported a major surge in network traffic.

Vodafone Fiji has reported a major surge in network traffic from businesses and individuals.

The telecommunications company has released a statement saying there is abnormally high traffic, similar to what is being reported in other countries.

Vodafone Fiji says this could be because many companies are using the “work from home” alternatives for staff.

Schools have closed and this has led to a significant increase in home usage due to students having restricted movement.

Users from various parts Fiji have spoken about poor network quality for voice calls and internet usage.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says service providers should step up in times of need.

“I think during this period it is essential for the internet service providers to make sure that the best connectivity speed is given”.

Shandil says with people working from home having proper connectivity is vital.

“They need the speed in order to make sure that they communicate effectively and can work efficiently back from home so this is the time when they need to actually provide the best service”.

The Council has registered 51 complaints regarding poor network services since 2017.

