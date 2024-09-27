Vision Energy, C.J. Patel sign major Solar deal

[Source: Supplied]

Vision Energy Solutions has signed a major contract with C.J. Patel and Company Pte Limited for a solar energy project.

The project, which started on July 22, 2024, is expected to be completed by November 20, 2024. It involves installing a 380.16kW solar system, which will generate 632.84MWh of energy annually.

This will save 563.50MWh in utility costs each year and cut carbon emissions by 224.26 tonnes.

CEO of Vision Energy Solutions, Sanjesh Prasad, expressed his excitement, stating that the contract is the result of two years of discussions and hard work, and they are thrilled to partner with C.J. Patel and look forward to the opportunities the project will bring.

Prasad says that the project aligns with Vision Energy’s goal of providing sustainable energy solutions and making a positive environmental impact.

He adds that this deal is more than just business; it marks the beginning of a robust partnership that will benefit both companies and the environment.

Vision Energy Solutions, part of Vision Investments Fiji, is known for delivering large-scale solar projects and helping companies improve energy efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint.

The contract with C.J. Patel was signed on September 4, 2024.